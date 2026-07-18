The Odyssey Box Office collection day 1: Christopher Nolan-Matt Damon's epic crosses Rs 20 crore in India, nears $40M globally

Read ahead to discover The Odyssey box office collection for day 1 here to see how this Christopher Nolan epic is doing. Explore The Odyssey box office performance in India and globally here.

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 1

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 1: The one movie that has been killing it at the box office since its release has to be The Odyssey. This is British director Christopher Nolan's latest movie, and the buzz around this movie has spread worldwide. You will get to see Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway headline this movie.

Greek poet Homer's epic poem inspires the story of The Odyssey. You will get to follow King Odysseus and his ten-year-long journey back home after the Trojan War. This movie follows timeless themes of resilience, the longing for home, and the heavy burden of memory. Let’s dive in to see the total The Odyssey box office collection for day 1 here.

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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1 for India

The craze around Nolan’s The Odyssey has reached India as well. What added fuel to fans’ obsession with this Nolan film was the Mumbai premiere of this movie. With The Odyssey finally getting released in theatres in India, fans have rushed to watch this historical epic unfold. In India, you can watch The Odyssey in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. As of today, this movie will have around 8,413 shows running across the country.

The Odyssey gross box office collection for India is estimated at Rs 20.76 crore, while the net collection of this historical epic in India is Rs 17.40 crore, according to Sacnilk. Amongst the four languages this movie is running in India, most people are watching the movie in English only.

For this movie’s second day, The Odyssey will be running across 279 shows. Currently, The Odyssey box office collections for day 2 are estimated at Rs 0.71 crore today (live data up till 8 am). According to Sacnilk, this brings total India gross collections to Rs 21.60 crore and total India net to Rs 18.11 crore.

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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2 Globally

The Odyssey has been doing great worldwide, and according to Deadline, Christopher Nolan’s epic has already collected $39.8M, close to $40M in its first few days at the worldwide box office collection. This movie has collected $17.6M in North American previews, and another $22.2M running offshore. The Odyssey is looking at getting in more numbers than Nolan’s 2023 film, Oppenheimer.

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About The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited movie is The Odyssey. This movie has been in the works for over two years and has finally been released in theatres. In this movie, you will follow King Odysseus’s ten-year-long perilous journey as he sets out to come back home after the Trojan War. With many obstacles in his way, we see how Ithaca’s king returns to his kingdom.

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