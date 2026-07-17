The Odyssey Box Office collection day 1: Christopher Nolan's epic off to PROMISING start in India; eyes massive global debut

The Odyssey opens to a promising start in India with Rs 0.69 crore in early estimates, while Christopher Nolan's epic eyes a record-breaking global debut.

The Odyssey box office collection day 1: Christopher Nolan has long gone beyond being just another Hollywood filmmaker for Indian audiences- his movies have become full-blown cinematic events. The massive excitement surrounding The Odyssey has only cemented that status. IMAX tickets priced as high as Rs 3,100 were snapped up within hours of bookings opening. Fans even travelled from different cities, and in some cases from overseas, just to catch the film in Nolan’s preferred IMAX 15/70 format.

Adding to the hype, Nolan made India a key stop on the film’s global promotional tour, arriving with lead actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland ahead of the release.

As The Odyssey, based on Homer’s 3,000-year-old Greek epic, hit theatres today, July 17, and all eyes turned to its box office performance. Before the release, trade expert and film producer Girish Johar had predicted that the film could earn between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore gross on its opening day in India, even though it arrived on a regular Friday without any holiday advantage.

The Odyssey box office collection day 1

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, The Odyssey has so far collected Rs 0.69 crore (India net). The film is currently running across 1,318 shows nationwide.

Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.81 crore, while India's net collection is Rs 0.69 crore. These are early figures, and the final Day 1 numbers are expected to be significantly higher once late-night shows and complete nationwide collections are accounted for.

Massive global opening on the Cards

While the film has just begun its run in India, industry projections suggest The Odyssey is heading for a spectacular worldwide opening. According to international estimates, Christopher Nolan’s latest epic is expected to earn more than $200 million globally during its opening weekend, potentially surpassing the debut of his Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer.

The film is projected to collect between $80 million and $100 million in North America from around 3,900 theatres, while another $110 million is expected from more than 70 international markets.

If those projections hold, The Odyssey will mark Nolan’s biggest opening since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. At the higher end of estimates, it could also become only the third film this year to cross the $100 million opening-weekend milestone.

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer’s timeless Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, whose decade-long journey home after the Trojan War is filled with mythical creatures, dangerous enemies, and extraordinary challenges. The ensemble cast also features Tom Holland as Telemachus, alongside Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal in key roles.

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