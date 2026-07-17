The Odyssey Box Office collection day 1: Christopher Nolan's historical epic crosses Rs 10 crore in India gross collections

Explore The Odyssey box office collection for day one here to know how this Christopher Nolan movie performed in India. Read ahead to know whether this movie had a successful first day or not.

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 1: Christopher Nolan's historical epic crosses Rs 10 crore in India gross collections

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 1: The most-awaited movie of 2026, The Odyssey, has finally hit theatres globally. This Christopher Nolan movie has been actively in the works for about two years now. After a long wait, fans are finally getting to watch Nolan’s latest masterpiece unfold on the big screens.

This movie casts Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya in lead roles. The story of this film has been inspired by Greek poet Homer’s epic. While this movie was originally shot in the 70 mm format, it has been released for all cinema screens. Let’s dive in to see The Odyssey box office collection for day 1 in India and globally here.

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The Odyssey Box Office collection day 1 for India

This historical epic was released in India on Friday, July 17, 2026. Apart from English, The Odyssey was released in three other languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. For its first day, The Odyssey box office collection for day 1 is currently estimated at Rs 8.51 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

On day one, The Odyssey had 6,305 shows all over India. According to Sacnilk, the total India gross collections are at Rs 10.04 crore, while the total India net is at Rs 8.51 crore.

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 1 Global

The craze behind Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is widespread all across the globe. According to Deadline, the movie collected $15 million from Thursday night previews in the United States. The Odyssey is currently tracking toward an $85 million to $100 million domestic opening weekend. While the final figures for this epic’s day one collection are not final yet, they are projected to secure at least $110 million from 73 overseas territories.

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About The Odyssey

While we are getting to see The Odyssey in 2026, the idea about creating this movie came to Nolan more than 20 years ago. It all started when the British director was initially attached to the 2004 film Troy. After parting ways with Troy, Nolan spent years working on the idea of making his vision of Homer’s The Odyssey come to life.

The plot of this historical epic revolves around King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he sets out on a long journey of ten years to get back to his kingdom after the Trojan War. On his way back home, the king encounters monsters and mystical creatures. Back in the kingdom, suitors are lining up for Queen Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, and everyone has their eyes set on the throne. It comes down to Prince Telemachus, played by Tom Holland, and Penelope to keep their throne protected till Odysseus returns.

The Odyssey Cast

This Christopher Nolan epic features a star-studded cast. You will get to see Matt Damon as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway as Queen Penelope. They are joined by Tom Holland as Telemachus, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Zendaya as Athena. Teh cast also includes Charlize Theron as Calypso. You will get to see Lupita Nyong'o in the dual roles of Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.

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