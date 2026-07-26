The Odyssey box office collection Day 10: Christopher Nolan’s epic crosses Rs 135 crore gross in India

Discover The Odyssey box office collection for day 10 here to know how much Christopher Nolan's epic has collected in India. Explore the day-wise box office collection of this historical epic here.

The Odyssey box office collection Day 10: Christopher Nolan’s epic crosses Rs 135 crore gross in India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 10: Christopher Nolan’s new movie, The Odyssey, has been breaking records worldwide. This historical epic has been killing it at the box office collection in India and has crossed Rs 135 crore gross in India. Currently, the movie is in the second week of its theatrical run. Let’s dive in to see The Odyssey box office collection for day 10 below.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 10

Christopher Nolan’s epic action fantasy, The Odyssey, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. This Hollywood movie was released earlier this month on Friday, July 17, 2026. Nolan’s fans have been eagerly anticipating this star-studded movie for months. The film opened with a massive box office collection of Rs 17.40 crore net in India, while the first week of this movie’s total domestic net collection reached around Rs 90.30 crore. As the movie entered its second weekend, it witnessed another impressive growth in footfalls across theatres for the weekend.

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On the film’s second Sunday, The Odyssey box office collection for day 10 is currently estimated at Rs 5.03 crore net (live data up to 4 pm) across all languages in India. For today, this movie is running across 2,375 shows nationwide with an overall Sunday occupancy of 56.5%. The Odyssey’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 113.23 crore after ten days in Indian cinemas. The total India gross collections for the movie stand at Rs 135.09 crore. Driven by strong demand across IMAX and premium formats, The Odyssey continues its powerful theatrical run.

The Odyssey Day-Wise Box Office Collection Day 10

Check out The Odyssey day-wise box office collection here to see this movie’s collection over the past 10 days.

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 17.40 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.00 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 21.90 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.00 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 8.35 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.50 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 6.15 crore

Week 1 Total - Rs 90.30 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 6.85 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 11.05 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 5.03 crore

About The Odyssey

The story of this historical movie is adapted from the Greek poet Homer’s epic poem. You will get to see the long journey of King Odysseus as he tries to go back home after the Trojan War. On his perilous journey, he encounters many challenges like mystical creatures and even monsters.

This movie features a star-studded cast of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, and more talented actors.

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