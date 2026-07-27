The Odyssey Box Office collection day 10: Christopher Nolan's epic stays UNSTOPPABLE despite Jana Nayagan's release

The Odyssey box office collection day 10: Christopher Nolan's epic earned Rs 11.45 crore on its second Sunday, taking its India gross to Rs 142.86 crore. The Matt Damon-starrer now gears up for a box office clash with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Odyssey box office collection

The Odyssey box office collection day 10: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is still enjoying a solid run at the Indian box office. Even in its second weekend, the epic adventure has held its momentum well, crossing the Rs 140 crore gross mark in India and emerging as one of the biggest Hollywood hits of the year.

The Odyssey box office collection day 10

According to estimates by Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned Rs 11.45 crore net in India on its second Sunday across 4,638 shows. The film saw a 3.6% jump over Saturday’s Rs 11.05 crore collection.

With Friday contributing Rs 6.85 crore, the film wrapped up its second weekend with an estimated Rs 29.35 crore net. While this is lower than its blockbuster opening weekend, it still shows a steady hold in its second week. So far, the film has collected an estimated Rs 119.65 crore net in India, while its India gross has climbed to Rs 142.86 crore.

The original English version continues to drive most of the film’s earnings. On Sunday alone, it contributed an estimated Rs 9.75 crore, accounting for the bulk of the collections.

The Hindi-dubbed version also performed well, earning around Rs 1.40 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions added approximately Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively.

The Odyssey vs Jana Nayagan

Despite facing competition from Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, The Odyssey has managed to retain a strong grip at the box office. Vijay’s political action drama enjoyed a massive opening weekend, collecting an estimated Rs 124.75 crore net and Rs 145.98 crore gross in India. Even so, Nolan’s film has continued to attract audiences, particularly in premium formats and urban centres.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to test its run

The film’s biggest challenge now comes from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release this week. The Tom Holland-starrer has reportedly already generated around Rs 25 crore gross in advance bookings for its opening day. Trade estimates suggest pre-sales could touch Rs 35 crore gross, making it one of the biggest Hollywood advance booking records in India.According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could open with close to Rs 50 crore gross on its first day despite releasing on a weekday, setting up a major box office clash for The Odyssey in the coming days.

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