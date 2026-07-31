The Odyssey Box Office collection day 15: Chritopher Nolan’s epic DIPS further, collects Rs 164 crore

Explore The Odyssey box office collection for day 15 here to see how this movie is doing in its third week. Discover how much Christopher Nolan's epic dipped further below.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 15

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 15: Director Christopher Nolan released his most-awaited movie, The Odyssey, this year, and it broke records worldwide. The Odyssey won hearts globally, and Nolan fans in India showed the movie a lot of love. While this historical epic was having a strong run at the box office, with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 30, 2026, the numbers have dipped significantly.

While The Odyssey and Spider-Man are from two very different universes, they both star actor Tom Holland in lead roles. Let’s dive in to see The Odyssey box office collection for day 15 here,

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 15

Christopher Nolan’s historical epic, The Odyssey, has been going strong at the box office until today. On July 31, 2026, The Odyssey maintained a steady performance as it entered its third Friday at the domestic box office.

The Matt Damon starrer registered an estimated live net collection of ₹2.28 crore in India across 896 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk. Despite a reduced screen count compared to its opening week, this brings The Odyssey’s total India gross collection to ₹164.13 crore and its total India net collection to ₹137.53 crore so far.

Across the country, the film maintained a strong 50.0% overall occupancy rate on Day 15, driven by major urban centers like Chennai and Bengaluru. With total domestic net figures reaching ₹137.53 crore, the grand total gross in India now comfortably stands at ₹164.13 crore, following a solid Week 1 collection of ₹90.30 crore and a Week 2 collection of ₹44.95 crore.

The Odyssey Day-Wise Box Office collection

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 17.40 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.00 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 21.90 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.00 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 8.35 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.50 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 6.15 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 6.85 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 11.05 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 11.45 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 3.85 crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - Rs 4.75 crore

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - Rs 4.25 crore

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 2.75 crore

Day 15 (3rd Friday) - Rs 2.28 crore

About The Odyssey

The plot revolves around King Odysseus and his long journey back home after the Trojan War. With many obstacles in his way, we see how Ithaca’s king returns to his kingdom. This movie will be headlined by Matt Damon, and he will be seen playing the role of King Odysseus.

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