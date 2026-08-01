The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 16: Christopher Nolan-Tom Holland’s epic nears Rs 150 crore gross in India

Discover The Odyssey box office collection for day 16 here to check how Christopher Nolan's movie is doing in the third week. Read ahead to know the day-wise collections for this Tom Holland starrer.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 16: Christopher Nolan-Tom Holland’s epic nears Rs 150 crore gross in India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 16: British director Christopher Nolan's latest movie, The Odyssey, took theatres by storm during its first week. With the movie now in its third week, the buzz around this movie has died down a little. A major reason for this is the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. You will get to see Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway headline this movie.

Greek poet Homer's epic poem inspires the story of The Odyssey. You will get to follow King Odysseus and his ten-year-long journey back home after the Trojan War. This movie follows timeless themes of resilience, the longing for home, and the heavy burden of memory. Let’s dive in to see the total The Odyssey box office collection for day 16 here.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 16

Fans have waited so long to see Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey, and the cinematic spectacle continues to maintain momentum at the box office. On August 1, 2026, this Hollywood blockbuster registered steady performance as it entered its 16th day at the domestic box office. The Odyssey box office collection on day 16 saw a net collection of Rs 1.61 crore (live update) in India across 545 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk. This brings The Odyssey's total India gross collection to Rs 167.06 crore and its total India net collection to Rs 140.01 crore so far.

Across the country, the film maintained solid engagement during its third Saturday, recording an overall occupancy rate of 66.0% on Day 16, driven by key urban centres including Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad across its English 2D and premium format screenings. With total domestic net figures comfortably crossing the Rs 140 crore benchmark to reach Rs 140.01 crore, the grand total gross in India now stands at Rs 167.06 crore. The film continues to hold strong theatrical demand as it heads into the rest of its third weekend.

The Odyssey Day-Wise Box Office collection

This historical epic is currently in the third week of its theatrical run and is performing decently. With the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey’s collection has been affected. Check out the day-wise collection for The Odyssey here:

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 17.40 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.00 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 21.90 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.00 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 8.35 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.50 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 6.15 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 6.85 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 11.05 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 11.45 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 3.85 crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - Rs 4.75 crore

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - Rs 4.25 crore

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 2.75 crore

Day 15 (3 rd Friday) - Rs 3.15 crore

Day 16 (3 rd Saturday) - Rs 1.16 crore (live data till 4 pm)

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