The Odyssey Box Office collection day 20: Christopher Nolan's epic stays STRONG in third week, crosses Rs 155 crore in India

According to early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned Rs 1.14 crore net in India on Day 20 (third Wednesday). With this, the film's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 155.14 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 184.95 crore.

The Odyssey Box Office collection

The Odyssey box office collection day 20: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues to enjoy a steady run at the Indian box office even in its third week. Although the number of shows has reduced, the epic action-adventure is still attracting audiences and remains one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year in India.

The Odyssey box office collection day 20

According to early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned Rs 1.14 crore net in India on Day 20 (third Wednesday). With this, the film’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 155.14 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 184.95 crore. The final figures for the day are expected to increase once late-night shows are accounted for.

The film is currently playing across 708 shows nationwide and has registered an overall occupancy of 45%.

Box office performance so far

The Odyssey opened on a strong note, collecting Rs 17.40 crore on its first Friday. It witnessed a healthy jump over the weekend, earning Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. The film wrapped up its first week with an impressive Rs 90.30 crore in India.

Its second week added another Rs 44.95 crore, taking the film comfortably past the Rs 135 crore mark before entering its third week.

Third-week collections

The film has continued to hold well in its third week. It collected Rs 3.15 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 5.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.65 crore on Sunday. As expected, collections dipped on weekdays, with Rs 2 crore on Monday, Rs 2.15 crore on Tuesday and an estimated Rs 1.14 crore on Wednesday.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic action-adventure based on Homer’s legendary Greek poem. Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the film follows the warrior-king’s perilous journey home after the Trojan War as he encounters mythical creatures, ruthless enemies and life-threatening challenges.

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