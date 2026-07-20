The Odyssey Box Office collection day 3: Christopher Nolan's epic STORMS past Rs 61 crore in India

The Odyssey Box Office Day 3: Christopher Nolan's epic earns Rs 61.30 crore in India and crosses $264 million worldwide after a blockbuster opening weekend.

The Odyssey Box Office collection

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is proving to be a massive box office success both in India and overseas. After opening to packed theatres, the epic drama continued its impressive run over the weekend, with strong collections across premium formats and IMAX screens. In the US, The Odyssey has delivered Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening since The Dark Knight Rises (2012), while in India, the film comfortably crossed the Rs 60 crore mark within its first three days.

The Odyssey box office collection day 3

The film opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Friday before witnessing a significant jump on Saturday, when it earned Rs 22 crore. Sunday performed even better, helping the film wrap up its opening weekend with an estimated India net collection of Rs 61.30 crore. The English version has been the biggest contributor, earning Rs 48.50 crore so far. The Hindi dubbed version has picked up around Rs 7.25 crore, then again Rs 3.40 crore from Telugu, and Rs 2.15 crore from Tamil.

With viewers heading to IMAX and other premium screens, the film has had a surprisingly solid beginning. The real test, however, begins during the weekdays, when collections will reveal how well the film sustains its momentum.

The Odyssey worldwide collection

Internationally, The Odyssey has also opened to phenomenal numbers. The film earned an estimated $124.5 million in North America and another $139.6 million from international markets, taking its worldwide opening weekend total to $264.1 million.

The debut has comfortably surpassed that of Nolan’s previous blockbuster, Oppenheimer, making it one of the director’s strongest openings to date. Made on a reported $250 million production budget, The Odyssey is among the most expensive R-rated films ever produced. Universal Studios has reportedly spent an additional $125 million on its global marketing campaign.

The Odyssey occupancy

The film also witnessed encouraging occupancy figures on Sunday. The English version recorded an overall morning occupancy of 27.11%, while the Tamil version led among dubbed languages with 27.90%. The Telugu version registered 23.20%, and the Hindi version recorded 12.08% morning occupancy.

Among major cities, Chennai reported the highest occupancy for the English version at 53%, followed by Hyderabad (30%), Kochi (29%), Bengaluru (27%) and Pune (26%). Kolkata, Ahmedabad, the NCR region and Mumbai also witnessed healthy footfalls throughout the day.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer’s timeless Greek epic. The film follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, who sets off on a perilous trek back home after the Trojan War, running into mythical beings and powerful gods, plus a parade of life-threatening trials that keep coming.

The rest of the ensemble shows up too, with Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong’o taking on key parts.

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