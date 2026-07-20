The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan-Matt Damon's epic crosses Rs 65 crores in India

Read ahead to find out how much The Odyssey box office collection for day 4 has been till now. Discover how Christopher Nolan's epic is doing in India below.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan-Tom Holland's historical epic crosses Rs 65 crores in India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: The one movie that everyone is talking about nowadays is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. This is a historical film is based on Greek poet Homer’s epic poem. You will get to see actors Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson headline this movie.

The story of The Odyssey shows you the perilous ten-year-long journey that King Odysseus sets out on after the infamous Trojan War. From encountering mystic creatures to monsters, you will get to see him face these challenges to return to his kingdom, Ithaca. Let’s dive in to see how this movie has been doing in India with The Odyssey box office collection for day 4 below.

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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4

This Nolan movie hit theatres on July 17, 2026, and has everyone buying tickets. While the hype around Nolan’s movie is crazy worldwide, Indian fans of the Interstellar director have shown their love for this epic movie as well.

From its first day, the box office collection of this movie kept rising at a steady place until the weekend ended. For this movie’s first Monday, it is running 6,779 shows, and The Odyssey box office collection for day 4 is currently estimated at Rs 4.83 crore (live data up to 7 pm), according to Sacnilk. The expected weekend dip has significantly affected this movie’s collection.

Currently, The Odyssey total India gross collection is estimated at Rs 78.89 crores, while this Nolan movie has a total India net collection of Rs 66.13 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

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The Odyssey Day-Wise Box Office Collection

While this Tom Holland-Matt Damon starrer opened to a great start, the numbers are starting to dip with the weekdays starting. Take a look at The Odyssey day-wise box office collection here.

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 17.40 crores

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.00 crores

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 21.90 crores

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 4.83 crores (live data up to 7 pm)

About The Odyssey

Christopher’s most awaited project of 2026 has to be The Odyssey. The movie revolves around King Odysseus (Matt Damon) struggling to return home to his kingdom in Ithaca after the Trojan War. You will get to see his long journey where he faces many hardships like monsters and mystical creatures while trying to return home. Back in his kingdom, a set of unruly suitors want to marry Queen Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and sit on the throne of Ithaca.

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