The Odyssey Box Office collection day 4: Christopher Nolan-Matt Damon's epic BEATS Evil Dead Burn in India

The Odyssey Box Office Day 4: Christopher Nolan's epic starring Matt Damon crosses Rs 80 crore gross in India despite a sharp 62% dip in collections on its first Monday.

The Odyssey box office collection

The Odyssey box office collection day 4: Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, has crossed the Rs 80 crore gross milestone at the Indian box office, even as it witnessed the expected weekday slowdown on its first Monday. After a stellar opening weekend, the fantasy adventure saw collections drop by over 60 per cent from Sunday. Still, it continued to dominate the box office, proving its strong hold among audiences.

The Odyssey box office collection day 4

According to early estimates on Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned an estimated Rs 8.35 crore net on Day 4 across 9,102 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 69.65 crore. The film’s India gross collection now stands at an estimated Rs 83.14 crore.

After a stellar opening weekend, the film registered a 61.9 per cent decline in collections on Monday compared to Sunday’s Rs 21.90 crore net. The film had opened with a collection of Rs 17.40 crore net on Friday before witnessing strong growth over the weekend with Rs 22 crore net on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore net on Sunday, resulting in an impressive first weekend total that shot past the Rs 50 crore mark.

The Odyssey English version remains biggest pull

The film’s original English-language version has emerged as the biggest contributor to its success in India. Of the estimated Rs 83.14 crore gross earned so far, the English version has contributed approximately Rs 66.18 crore, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the total collections. The remaining Rs 16.96 crore gross has come from the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

The Odyssey outperforms competition

Despite the weekday decline, the Christopher Nolan directorial continued to lead the Indian box office on Monday, outperforming the competition. The film is competing with the horror title Evil Dead Burn, which has collected Rs 26.98 crore net and Rs 31.61 crore gross in India so far. It is also facing competition in the Hindi market from Dhamaal 4, which earned an estimated Rs 152.20 crore gross and a total India net collection of Rs 127.75 crore thus far.

The Odyssey surpasses first-day collections of Oppenheimer

The Odyssey has already rewritten the record books for Christopher Nolan in India. The film delivered the director’s biggest opening day in the country, surpassing the first-day collections of Oppenheimer, Tenet, Interstellar and Dunkirk. Globally, the adaptation of Homer’s epic has also enjoyed a blockbuster start, posting one of the strongest openings of Nolan’s career, outperforming his 2012 hit The Dark Knight Rises.

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