The Odyssey Box Office collection day 5: Christopher Nolan's epic is UNSTOPPABLE, becomes India's BIGGEST IMAX opener

The Odyssey Box Office Day 5: Christopher Nolan's epic starring Matt Damon records a 4.4% jump on Tuesday, crosses Rs 90 crore gross in India and becomes the country's highest-grossing IMAX opener.

The Odyssey box office collection

Odyssey box office collection day 5: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continued its impressive run at the Indian box office on Tuesday. After witnessing the expected drop on its first Monday, the Matt Damon-starrer bounced back with a slight rise in collections, proving that audience interest remains strong even on weekdays. The epic fantasy drama has now crossed the Rs 90 crore gross mark in India and is steadily moving towards another successful weekend.

The Odyssey box office collection day 5

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned around Rs 8.35 crore net on Day 5 while running across 8,520 shows nationwide. The film registered a 4.4% increase over Monday's estimated collection of Rs 8 crore, a positive sign for its weekday performance. With the latest numbers, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 77.65 crore, while its India gross now stands at an estimated Rs 92.63 crore.

The film opened with an impressive Rs 17.40 crore on Friday before jumping to Rs 22 crore on Saturday. It collected Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 61.30 crore net, one of the biggest opening weekends ever for a Christopher Nolan film in India.

English version remains biggest crowd-puller?

Just like its opening weekend, the original English version continues to drive the film's success. On Tuesday alone, the English version contributed an estimated Rs 6.50 crore, while also recording the highest occupancy of 63% among all language versions. So far, the English version has earned approximately Rs 72.68 crore, with the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions adding steadily to the overall collections.

The Odyssey sets new benchmark for IMAX release in India

Apart from its overall box office performance, The Odyssey has also set a new benchmark for IMAX releases in the country. The film collected an estimated Rs 15.33 crore from just 34 IMAX screens during its first three days. According to Sacnilk, nearly 25% of the film's Rs 61.40 crore opening weekend collections came from these premium-format screens, while the remaining collections were generated from around 2,700 regular screens across India.

With this achievement, The Odyssey has overtaken Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning to become the highest-grossing IMAX opener in Indian box office history.

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