The Odyssey Box Office collection day 6: Christopher Nolan's epic acheives MAJOR milestone in India, crosses Rs 100 crore gross mark

Despite the usual weekday slowdown, The Odyssey continued to hold its ground on Wednesday. Here's a look at how much the film minted on its sixth day.

The Odyssey box office collection

The Odyssey box office collection day 6: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has achieved another major milestone at the Indian box office by crossing the Rs 100 crore gross mark. With this, the epic adventure becomes only the second Nolan film after Oppenheimer to reach the coveted milestone in India, further proving the filmmaker’s massive fan following in the country.

Led by Matt Damon, the film opened strongly on July 17, collecting Rs 17.40 crore net on its first day. It witnessed excellent growth over the weekend, taking its three-day total past Rs 60 crore. The film also stars Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland in key roles.

The Odyssey box office collection day 6

Despite the usual weekday slowdown, The Odyssey continued to hold its ground on Wednesday. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 6.50 crore net on Day 6 while playing across 8,268 shows nationwide.

With this, the film’s total collection has reached approximately Rs 84.15 crore net and Rs 100.38 crore gross in India, making it one of the few Hollywood films to enter the Rs 100 crore gross club in the country.

The Odyssey faces weekday slowdown?

Like most big releases, the film saw collections dip after its blockbuster opening weekend. Monday and Tuesday remained steady with earnings of around Rs 8 crore each before Wednesday witnessed another expected decline.

Even so, The Odyssey has continued to attract audiences across India, showing that its box office success isn’t driven solely by opening-weekend hype. The film has maintained solid momentum thanks to strong word of mouth and repeat viewership.

English version maintains domination

The original English version remains the biggest contributor to the film’s success in India. While the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions have added to the overall collections, the English-language shows continue to record the strongest occupancy, especially in major cities.

Premium formats, particularly IMAX, continue to drive a significant share of ticket sales, reflecting Christopher Nolan’s reputation for creating large-scale cinematic experiences that audiences prefer to watch on the biggest screens available.

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer’s legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus as he battles mythical creatures, dangerous enemies and the wrath of the gods while attempting to return home after the Trojan War. Alongside Matt Damon, the film features an ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

