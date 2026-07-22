The Odyssey Box Office collection day 6: Christopher Nolan’s epic nears Rs 100 crore gross in India

Discover The Odyssey box office collection for day 6 here to find out how much Christopher Nolan's historical epic has collected in India. Read ahead to know how close this Matt Damon-Tom Holland starrer is to crossing the Rs 100 crore gross in India.

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 6: Christopher Nolan’s epic nears Rs 100 crore gross in India

The Odyssey Box Office collection day 6: After giving us the blockbuster movie Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan is back with a new film, The Odyssey. Nolan’s The Odyssey has to be one of the most-awaited movies of 2026, worldwide. The story of this movie is adapted from Greek poet Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey.

In Nolan’s version of The Odyssey, we will be following King Odysseus and his ten-year-long journey back home after the Trojan War. King Odysseus travels back to his kingdom while battling monsters, mythical creatures and more challenges. From action, courage, life lessons, resilience, and survival, this movie has something for everyone. Let’s dive in to see The Odyssey box office collection for day 6 here.

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The Odyssey Box Office collection day 6

This Nolan film was released in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026. On its premiere day, this movie collected a total India gross collection of Rs 20.76 crore and total India net collections of Rs 17.40 crore. With the weekend rush, the collections reached a new high but decreased as soon as Monday hit. On its first Wednesday, The Odyssey box office collection for day 6 is currently estimated at Rs 5.43 crore (live data till 9 pm), according to Sacnilk.

Christopher Nolan’s historical epic, The Odyssey, is currently running across 7,963 shows across India. According to Sacnilk’s report, The Odyssey's total India gross collections are Rs 99.04 crore, and the total India net is Rs 83.08 crore. This movie is super close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in its Rs 100 crore total India gross collection.

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The Odyssey Day-Wise box office collection

Christopher Nolan’s historical epic opened with a grand box office collection, which increased to a new height over the weekend rush. As teh weekday started, the collection numbers started decreasing. For The Odyssey’s first Wednesday, the numbers have decreased to half of Tuesday’s collection. Here is a full breakdown of The Odyssey day-wise box office collection.

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 17.40 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.00 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 21.90 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.00 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 8.35 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 5.43 crore (live data till 9 pm)

About The Odyssey

The plot revolves around King Odysseus and his long journey back home after the Trojan War. With many obstacles in his way, we see how Ithaca’s king returns to his kingdom. This movie will be headlined by Matt Damon, and he will be seen playing the role of King Odysseus.

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