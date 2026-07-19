The Odyssey Box Office Day 2: Christopher Nolan's Epic sees MASSIVE jump, beats Oppenheimer, EYES ₹50 crore weekend

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its dream run at the Indian box office with a massive Day 2 jump, taking the India net total close to 40 crore. The Matt Damon-led epic has already outpaced Oppenheimer's opening trend and is now eyeing a 50 crore opening weekend, driven by strong IMAX occupancy and glowing audience reviews.

The Odyssey Box Office Day 2: Christopher Nolan's Epic sees MASSIVE jump, beats Oppenheimer, EYES ₹50 crore weekend

The Odyssey is tearing up the box office in India. After kicking off with a solid first day, Nolan’s mythological epic jumped to ₹22 crore on Saturday, thanks mostly to rave reviews and packed IMAX screens. Right now, it's racing toward that ₹50 crore mark for the opening weekend. Day one pulled in ₹17.40 crore. By day two, the total climbed to ₹39.40 crore (India net), and the India gross is already at ₹47.03 crore, that’s some serious momentum, and audiences seem to be loving it.

Beats Oppenheimer's Opening In India

The film came out in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, but the English version is miles ahead. Day two numbers show English drawing in ₹17.75 crore, while Hindi brought ₹2.35 crore, Telugu ₹1.15 crore, and Tamil just ₹0.75 crore. Clearly, people want Nolan’s work in its original language especially in those fancy IMAX theaters. The Odyssey has already topped Oppenheimer’s opening in India. Oppenheimer brought in a little over ₹17 crore gross on day one, but The Odyssey soared past ₹47 crore in just two days. Nolan’s Indian fan base is only getting bigger; they’re showing up in droves for his epic storytelling.

₹50 Crore Milestone Within Reach

Word-of-mouth is really driving this. Matt Damon leads a star-studded cast as Odysseus, joined by Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya. Viewers have been floored by the visuals and performances, social media is buzzing, and IMAX tickets are hot. With Saturday numbers so high and Sunday usually the biggest day, The Odyssey looks set to smash past ₹50 crore India net by the end of the weekend and even though it’s got an ‘A’ certificate, Nolan’s draw is stronger than ever with Indian audiences.

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