Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor Love and Thunder is all set to release in India on 7th July 2022. While the film will be getting a worldwide release on 8th July, Indian fans will get to watch the movie a day prior. Well, Marvel movies are loved by one and all, and in the past few months, Marvel films have done much better than Bollywood films at the box office in India. Now, all eyes are on Thor Love and Thunder’s box office collection. Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor pull off the steamiest photoshoot ever ahead of the big release [VIEW PICS]

Thor movies have been getting a decent response at the box office. The last Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok, had collected Rs. 58.73 crore in India. Also, if we look at the last two Marvel films, Spider-Man No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, had done excellent business at the ticket window. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh jealous of Ranbir Kapoor? His reaction to Alia Bhatt's statement is truly shocking

Spider-Man No Way Home had collected Rs. 218.41 crore at the box office in India, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness minted Rs. 130 crore. So, will Thor Love and Thunder beat the collection of these Marvel movies? Also Read - Khuda Haafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal gets emotional while talking about Sidharth Shukla; reveals the late actor’s mother didn’t cry after his demise [Exclusive]

Advertisement

Well, one can expect that the film might surpass the collection of Thor: Ragnarok, but it will be interesting to see if it will be able to beat the box office collection Spider-Man No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While talking about the movie, Chris Hemsworth in a virtual press conference stated, “There was a huge amount of pressure coming into this. Thor is the only character to make a fourth film so far (in the MCU), so I wanted to do something different. I want to always do better with this character.” The actor’s fans are excited to watch him as Thor on the big screen.

Apart from Hemsworth, Thor Love and Thunder also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.