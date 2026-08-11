Thudakkam box office collection day 5: Vismaya Mohanlal starrer sees slow start on Tuesday after strong weekend

Thudakkam box office collection Day 5: Vismaya Mohanlal and Mohanlal starrer has opened to a slow Tuesday and has crossed Rs 14 crore gross in India collections.

Thudakkam box office collection day 5: Vismaya Mohanlal starrer sees slow start on Tuesday after strong weekend

Vismaya Mohanlal and Mohanlal starrer Thudakkam is now on Day 5 at the box office. After a strong opening weekend and a Monday drop, the Malayalam thriller started Tuesday on a slow note. Despite the dip in numbers, for the film’s first Tuesday, this Malayalam thriller has crossed Rs 14 crore gross in India collections. Let’s dive into see how this movie has been doing in theatres with this Thudakkam box office collection on Day 5.

Thudakkam box office collection day 5

The latest Malayalam film, Thudakkam, hit theatres on August 7, 2026, and has been performing decently. According to Sacnilk's live box office data, the Thudakkam box office collection on Day 5 is currently estimated at Rs 0.10 crore (as per live data till 12 pm). The film is running 236 shows across the country. and has maintained an occupancy of around 10%.

With the latest figures, Thudakkam's total India net collection has reached Rs 12.10 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 14.0 crore. Kochi and Trivandrum were the places that had the highest occupancy of 113, while the overall occupancy rate for this thriller is at 10.67%, according to Sacnilk data.

The Tuesday morning numbers are still low compared with the weekend, but the day is far from over. Sacnilk has clearly mentioned that the Day 5 figures are being updated in real time as more reports come in.

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Thudakkam box office collection day 4

With the weekday starting, Thudakkam saw a sharp drop of 62.4% in numbers. For its first Monday, the Thudakkam box office collection on day 4 was Rs 1.60 crore, according to Sacnilk data. The film recorded around 30% occupancy on Monday. With this, the Day 4 total India net collection reached Rs 12.05 crore.

Vismaya Mohanlal's film has entered its first weekday phase after a strong opening weekend at the box office. The Malayalam action drama witnessed the expected dip in collections on Monday but managed to maintain a steady hold despite the fall. The worldwide collection for Thudakkam till day 4, the film collected Rs 1.50 Cr on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 12.90 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 26.82 Cr.

Thudakkam weekend performance

Thudakkam had a decent run during its first weekend. This movie saw growth on Saturday, earning Rs 3.60 crore. The film recorded its best collection so far on Sunday, when it earned Rs 4.25 crore. This took its first three-day India net collection to Rs 10.40 crore.

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All about Thudakkam

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, Thudakkam is a Malayalam adventure thriller featuring Vismaya Mohanlal, Mohanlal, Jaffer Idukki, Sai Kumar, and K. B. Ganesh Kumar. The story of Thudakkam follows a young woman named Meenu. According to the IMDb synopsis, the plot is about “When danger strikes, a young woman fights to survive through courage and determination. This grounded thriller examines resilience, hope, and life-altering choices.”

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