Thudakkam Box Office collection day 5: Vismaya Mohanlal’s film MAINTAINS pace, crosses Rs 28 crore worldwide

Thudakkam box office collection day 5: Vismaya Mohanlal's Malayalam debut earns Rs 1.61 crore in India, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 28.69 crore.

Thudakkam box office collection day 5: Jude Anthany Joseph’s Thudakkam remained steady at the box office on its fifth day, with the Malayalam film recording a slight rise in collections on Tuesday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 1.61 crore net in India, compared with Rs 1.60 crore on Monday. The latest figures mark a marginal 0.6% increase in daily earnings. The film was screened across 1,136 shows on Day 5, taking its total India net collection to Rs 13.61 crore.

Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 15.79 crore, while the overseas gross has reached Rs 12.90 crore. With this, Thudakkam has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 28.69 crore.

Thudakkam occupancy

Thudakkam recorded an overall occupancy of around 30% on its first Tuesday. The film’s Malayalam version registered 24.08% occupancy overall, with night shows performing the best at 43.83%.

Evening shows recorded 23.83% occupancy, followed by afternoon shows at 15.75%. Morning screenings saw the lowest turnout at 10.67%.

Kochi leads occupancy

In the major cities, Kochi came out on top in overall occupancy, with the film showing 34.8% across 114 shows , which is fairly high. Night shows were especially strong, hitting 68% occupancy , while evening screenings sat around 35% . For the afternoon slots it was 20% and in the morning it was 16% , respectively.

Trivandrum logged 21.3% occupancy over 113 shows , then Bengaluru followed with 25% across 71 shows. Kozhikode also managed solid footfall, with 27.8% occupancy across 62 shows. Thrissur posted 29% across 46 shows, while Kollam came in at 26.3% across 33 shows.

Mumbai looked comparatively lower at 16.5% across 32 shows , though night screenings did the best at 34% .

Thudakkam worldwide collection

After five days, Thudakkam has earned Rs 13.61 crore net in India. Its domestic gross stands at Rs 15.79 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 12.90 crore. Combining the India and overseas figures, the film’s worldwide gross has reached Rs 28.69 crore.

About Thudakkam

Thudakkam stars Vismaya Mohanlal as Meenu, with Aashish Antony playing the antagonist. Sai Kumar appears as Meenu’s differently abled father. The film marks Vismaya Mohanlal’s acting debut and has generated interest among audiences following its theatrical release.

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