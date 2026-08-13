Thudakkam Box Office collection day 6: Vismaya Mohanlal's debut film maintains steady run, earns Rs 15 crore

Thudakkam Box Office Day 6: Vismaya Mohanlal's debut film earns Rs 1.61 crore in India, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 31.54 crore in six days.

Thudakkam box office collection day 6: Vismaya Mohanlal's debut film Thudakkam has maintained a steady run at the box office during its first week. The Malayalam thriller, which hit theatres on August 7, recorded a slight rise in its earnings on Wednesday. According to Sacnilk, Thudakkam collected an estimated Rs 1.61 crore net in India on Day 6, compared with Rs 1.60 crore on Day 5. This marks a marginal 0.6% increase in its daily collection.

Thudakkam box office collection day 6

The film recorded 1,086 shows across India on its sixth day. With Wednesday's earnings added, Thudakkam has now collected Rs 15.21 crore net in India.

Its India gross collection stands at Rs 17.64 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 31% on Day 6, slightly higher than the 30% occupancy it registered on Tuesday.

The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 24.83%. Morning shows registered 13.83% occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 23.42%. Evening screenings recorded 30.08% occupancy, followed by 30.17% for night shows.

Thudakkam worldwide collection

The film has performed well in overseas markets, where it has earned an estimated Rs 13.90 crore in gross collections so far.

When combined with its India gross of Rs 17.64 crore, 'Thudakkam' has reached a worldwide gross of Rs 31.54 crore after six days.

About Thudakkam

Thudakkam marks Vismaya Mohanlal's first lead acting role. The film has received attention for her performance.

The review praised Vismaya's performance and the film's first half, while also highlighting its sound design. However, the second half received a more mixed response.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film also features Mohanlal in a cameo appearance.

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