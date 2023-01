Popular South Indian actor Ajith Kumar's recently released film Thunivi received a phenomenal opening at the box office on day 1. The film was released on January 11 and had a clash with Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's family entertainer film Varisu. Fans of both mega stars got into a war for their fav actors' film. According to trade reports, Ajith's movie surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark on its first day. There are reports that the film will enjoy a festive weekend and have greater chances of attracting more audiences to the theatres. Ajith and its entire team of Thunivu are eyeing to have a mind-blowing weekend at the box office and there are reports which suggest that their film will collect Rs 100 crore at the box office on its third day. Ajith's film seems to be grabbing France and North America's attention with its storyline and a brilliant plot.

According to the reports, Thunivu's second-day collection at the box office managed to collect between Rs 12 to 15 crore in the theatres. Reportedly, the movie tickets for the weekend have already been sold and the film is going blockbuster. Due to Pongal, the film will surely see an upward trend and its box office collections might leave everyone shocked.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that Thunivu is enjoying foreign countries' attention. He tweeted saying, '#Thunivu crosses $450K in North America..'.

Have a look at the tweet -

Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu has stuck the right chord among viewers during the Pongal celebrations and the film will see tough competition at the box office with Varisu. The storyline of the film is about essaying the role of an anti-hero after . , John Kokken, Amir, Pavni, and will play pivotal roles in the film. The movie will also release in the Telugu language.