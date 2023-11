Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is in the news. The movie is getting all the love even before its release. The film’s trailer, songs have released and fans cannot wait to see Zoya and Tiger again on the big screens. The advance ticket bookings for Tiger 3 is now open. The film is set to release on November 12 and fans are going crazy. The movie will definitely be the biggest film looking at the craze. Also Read - Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan roars as he defeats Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with massive numbers

Tiger 3 gets a big start

Talking about the day 1 advance booking, the Hindi version of the film has approximately collected Rs 89.64 lakh and 32,192 tickets have been sold. This is just for the 2D format.

The film has booked all the IMAX screens and earned approximately Rs 5.53 lakhs more with 831 tickets sold. As per reports, Tiger 3 has earned Rs 95.62 lakh with approximately 33,090 tickets sold in India within just few hours of the advance booking.

Tiger 3 overseas advance booking

Talking about the overseas collection, Tiger 3 is reportedly crossing the $100K mark in advance booking sales in UK. The total collection of the film overseas is now $115K which is Rs 95 lakhs approximately. This is a big story in Entertainment News.

Will Tiger 3 beat Pathaan?

There are many cinema halls chains that are quickly getting booked for Tiger 3 and it seems the collection of the film will be brilliant. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which was also a spy verse film also had amazing opening numbers.

The film sold as many as 1,71,500 tickets on the first day of advance booking. It seems Tiger 3 will soon go on to surpass Pathaan at the advance booking numbers.

Talking about Tiger 3, the film will also star Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo as Pathaan. Recently, it was also reported that Hrithik Roshan will also join them in Tiger 3 as Kabir. So, it will be Tiger X Pathaan X Kabir in Tiger 3.

All you need to know about Tiger 3

Yes, Aditya Chopra is planning to unite Tiger, Pathaan and Kabir in Tiger 3. Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and will also star Emraan Hashmi, Ridhi Dogra, Ashutosh Rana and others.