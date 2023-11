Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is just a few days away from its release. It's the third film from the superhit Tiger franchise from YRF's spy-verse. The previous two instalments, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were massive hits and expectations from Tiger 3 are no less. Salman starrer Tiger 3 is expected to break all the records set by movies, if experts' opinions are to be considered. Tiger 3 advance bookings kickstarted on 5th November and considering the early trends, Tiger aka Salman is ready to roar at the box office. Also Read - Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan roars as he defeats Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with massive numbers

Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman, Katrina's movie surpasses Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

As per the latest updates on Tiger 3 advance booking, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller has sold out 2 lakh 27 thousand tickets already with about 2.17 lakh being from the Hindi belt alone. The buzz for Tiger 3 in other languages is also picking up. Going by the early trends of Tiger 3's advance booking, Emraan Hashmi starrer has minted Rs 6.48 crores so far. The upcoming new movie has sold about 9558 shows across India.

Entertainment News report claims that it has sold the maximum shows in Maharashtra, that is, 1857. Following Maharashtra is Gujarat with 1756 shows. From advance bookings in Maharashtra alone, Tiger 3 has done a business of Rs 1.17 crores. In Gujarat, through advance booking, Tiger 3 has so far minted Rs 53.11 lakhs. Overall in the 2D formats, Tiger 3 has collected 6.03 crores. And thus, the upcoming action thriller has surpassed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is now behind Jawan, Pathaan, Adipurush and Gadar 2.

Tiger 3 needs to cross this amount to be the biggest opener

Currently, the biggest opener's spot is taken by Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. He holds the first two spots, the second one being held by Pathaan. With a couple more days in hand, it is likely to surpass the records of Baahubali 2, Bharat, Gadar 2 and other movies. Check out the list of movies and their earnings Tiger 3 has to beat to become the biggest opener below:

Jawan box office collection day 1: Rs 75 crores.

Pathaan box office collection day 1: Rs 57 crores.

KGF 2 box office collection day 1: Rs 53.95 crores.

War box office collection day 1: Rs 53.35 crores.

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 1: Rs 52.25 crores.

Happy New Year box office collection day 1: Rs 44.97 crores

Bharat box office collection day 1: Rs 42.30 crores.

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 1: Rs 41 crores.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo box office collection day 1: Rs 40.35 crores.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 1: Rs 40.10 crores.

Will Tiger 3 manage to break these records? Salman Khan is all set to roar at Tiger in the Maneesh Sharma directorial which is releasing on 12th November 2023, coinciding with Diwali.