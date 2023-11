Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 released yesterday (November 12). The film got all the love from the audience even before the film released. The craze for Tiger started when the third film was announced and yesterday, the audience made Tiger 3 a hit already. The film has got great box office numbers on the first day. The day one collection of Tiger 3 has been very fruitful for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as well. The film has crossed around Rs 44 crores on the first day itself. This is a big story in Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3 day 1 box office prediction: Salman Khan's new movie to make lesser than half of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Check details

Tiger 3 earned over Rs 44 crores

Yes, as per reports in sachnilk.com, the film has earned Rs 44 crores and Tiger 3 has turned out to be Salman's biggest opener. Tiger 3 is Salman's biggest opener and it has beaten his Bharat (2019) which earned Rs 42.30 crores and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) which earned Rs 40.35 crores. Both Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo also released on Diwali.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 is her third biggest opener after Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan (2018) which earned 52.25 crores and Bharat. Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town now especially because of the two big cameos.

Tiger X Pathaan X Kabir

Yes, we had Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in the film and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. People got a triple treat with these three biggies coming together. We had seen Salman's cameo in Pathaan and it was definitely the best scene from the film.

Tiger 3 also has Emraan Hashmi as the villain and the audience has loved him in that avatar. It was a completely different character for the classy actor. However, Tiger 3 has landed in trouble as well. The film has released but it also got leaked online to watch for free.

Tiger 3 leaked online

Tiger 3 has leaked online on sites like, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites. Piracy is a punishable offence and BollywoodLife strongly condemns the act.

However, we feel this will not affect the numbers of Tiger 3 as Salman Khan has a lot of loyal fan following.