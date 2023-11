Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 was the latest big offering by Bollywood. The third instalment helmed by Maneesh Sharma was packed with dhamakedaar action sequences that fans loved. There was immense buzz around the film and much to the delight of the makers, Tiger 3 took a flying start at the box office. The film released on Diwali day and made a smashing business of Rs 43 crore in Hindi. However, as the days passed, Tiger 3's pace at the box office slowed down. The box office report of its day 10 collection is out now. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan reveals his secret to staying young forever

Tiger 3 day 10 box office update

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 collected Rs 6.35 crore approximately at the box office on its day 10. These are early estimates. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 243.60 crores. The film is yet to cross the mark of Rs 250 crore in India. Shah Rukh Khan's last Jawan managed to cross the Rs 250 crore mark in domestic market within the first four days of its release. Tiger 3 could not break this record. Hopefully it will touch the mark of Rs 250 crore in a day or two.

On the other hand, Tiger 3 is said to have crossed the Rs 400 crore mark with its worldwide collection, as reported by Manobala Vijaybalan. The total worldwide collection of the film by the end of day 10 is said to be at Rs 400.18 crores.

Tiger 3 has successfully managed to add itself in the list of highest grossing films of the year. Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan and Pathaan broke several records at the box office while Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 made more than Rs 500 crores at the domestic box office. Though Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 is slightly behind these top films, it has performed tremendously better than his previous release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As per the box office numbers, Tiger 3 is fourth on the list of highest grossing films of 2023.

All about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is a spy thriller with Salman Khan reprising the role of Avinash Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif being his love interest Zoya. Emraan Hashmi joined the gang as he turned antagonist for this one. Tiger 3 received rave reviews from the audience.