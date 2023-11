Salman Khan proves to be the real OG King at the box office. Tiger 3 is a smashing hit, and it has earned a total of 102 crore at the box office in India by making 57 crore in total on day 2. With this unbelievable performance, Salman Khan has smashed the records of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Not just in India, but Tiger 3 is doing phenomenal business on the international market and has made 94 crore. With this, Tiger 3 is already aiming for 200 crore, and it won't be a surprise to see the overall business of Tiger 3 at around 1200 crore. Jawan is right now the highest Hindi-grossing film at the box office till now, and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is definitely going to smash the box office records of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters, and the two-day numbers are proof. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3 box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan film all set to defeat Jawan and Gadar 2?

#Tiger3 at WW Boxoffice

Day 1 - ₹ 95.23 CR.

Day 2 - ₹ 88.16 CR.

Day 3 - Loading..??

Total - ₹ 183.39 cr in 2days ???? Relased the movie on the weakest day, yet No manipulation, no corporate bookings, all ORGANIC #SalmanKhan ??#Tiger3BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/CsNhd7aX76 — BEING TIGER (@devilal090689) November 14, 2023

Salman Khan said 100 crore meant nothing during the release of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster releases Jawan and Pathaan. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan expresses displeasure over firecrackers causing near stampede in Malegaon theatre; says 'This is dangerous'

"I think 100cr mark is going to be a rock bottom now, Every film should Target 400, 500, 600cr now. 100cr isn't benchmark anymore" - #SalmanKhan at Maujaan Hi Maujaan Trailer launch. #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/NAII0TqvGJ — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 21, 2023

The superstar's film Tiger 3 earned Rs 102 crore in just two weeks at the box office in India. This old interview of the actor is making headlines after his film made 100 crore where he had said that 100 crore is nothing in today's times during Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan massive release. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is creating history and how. Tiger 3 is Salman Khan's 17th film that has crossed 100 crore mark at the box office. Also Read - Tiger 3 Box Office Collection day 1: Salman Khan starrer mints over Rs 44 crores; becomes his biggest opener