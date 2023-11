Salman Khan is roaring at the box office with Tiger 3. The superstar fans hails his film as the biggest blockbuster ever, and after earning 44 crore at the box office on Day in India, it is estimated that the film will surpass its own collection and make 54 crore. And with this number, it will manage to beat Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster Jawan, as it made 53 crore on Day 2. Not just Jawan; even Gadar 2 might get defeated at the box office. Sunny Deol's film had made 43 crore on Day 2 reportedly. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan expresses displeasure over firecrackers causing near stampede in Malegaon theatre; says 'This is dangerous'

Tiger 3 vs Jawan

When we talk about the Day 1 box office collection, Tiger 3 failed to touch Jawan as it earned a whopping 74 crore at the box office in India, while Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer made 44 crore at the box office. But it is predicted that on Day 2, the film will see a jump as it is the next day of Diwali and there will be more people coming into the theatres compared to the Diwali day. And hence, Tiger 3 is reportedly going to make 54 crore at the box office on Day 2. Trade expert Akshaye Rathi spoke to BL and said, "Everyone is busy with Diwali preparations so the makers perhaps felt it was unwise to come on a Friday. Also, they have the additional day of Monday, which is a holiday all over India. " Also Read - Tiger 3 Box Office Collection day 1: Salman Khan starrer mints over Rs 44 crores; becomes his biggest opener

Salman Khan's career-best performance

As Tiger 3 was released at the box office, fans went berserk. A fan claimed that Tiger 3 is Salman Khan's best performance to date, as he owns the Tiger character like no one else. The fans are going so bonkers that in one of the theatres they busted crackers inside the theatre that to stampede. Salman Khan urged his fans to not create the ruckus and just enjoy the film. Also Read - Tiger 3 day 1 box office prediction: Salman Khan's new movie to make lesser than half of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Check details

Trending Now

I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2023

Salman Khan Fans bursted fire crackers inside the cinema hall in Malegaon which caused stampede like situation. pic.twitter.com/LA0uaye96z — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) November 13, 2023

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's starrer is winning all the hearts and the fans are just super delighted to see Tiger and Zoya's chemistry all over again.