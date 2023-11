Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is the talk of the town. Fans had been waiting for this film since a long time and now that the film has released, people are going crazy. The film has had an amazing opening at the box office. Tiger 3 earned Rs 44.50 crores on its first day which includes the Hindi and the dubbed version. By Monday, the film had earned over Rs 100 crores. Well, Salman Khan crossed the Rs 100 crores mark in just one day. Tuesday, was the third day of Tiger 3 in the threatres and it has created history. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 44.75 crores. Also Read - Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's action film collects 146 crore, next few days crucial

Day wise earnings of Tiger 3

Now, the total of the film's earnings is Rs 148.50 crores. The film has rocked the weekend and the holidays. This Diwali has turned out to be amazing for Tiger 3. Here's a look at the entire day to day collection of the film.

Sunday [Laxmi Pooja]

Hindi - ₹ 43.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.50 Cr.

Total - ₹ 44.50 Cr.

Monday [Amavasya]

Hindi - ₹ 58.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 59.25 Cr.

Tuesday [New Year]

Hindi - ₹ 43.50 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 44.75 Cr.

Overall until now

Hindi - ₹ 144.50 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 4.00 Cr.

Total - ₹ 148.50 Cr.

Tiger 3 worldwide numbers!

Talking about the worldwide numbers, the first weekend in India has been Rs 180.50 Cr GBOC (Rs 148.50 Cr NBOC) while the overseas Rs 59.50 Cr GBOC ($ 7.15 M). The total earning is Rs 240.00 Cr GBOC ($ 28.92 M).

Tiger 3 breaking records

Tiger 3 has broken the records of the previous Tiger franchise. Ek Tha Tiger earned Rs 60.35 Crores while Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 114.93 Crores during the first weekend. Tiger 3 has turned out to be the biggest opening weekend of the Tiger franchise.

It is also the biggest opening weekend for a Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the villain. The best part of the film is Shah Rukh Khan's entry as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's entry as Kabir from War.