Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action thriller film Tiger 3 has set the box office on fire. Their film hit the two new records on its third day of release. The YRF Spy Universe of interconnected films estimated Rs 42 crore on Tuesday after collecting Rs 100 crore in two days of release. Tiger 3's net domestic total is around Rs 146 crore, according to Sacnilk. Well, this is Salman Khan's 17th movie to cross the Rs 100 crore net mark. Tiger 3 has emerged as a blockbuster and has been winning hearts with its storyline.

Tiger 3 was released on Sunday and made Rs 44 crore and showed bumper growth on day two of release. It managed to collect Rs 58 crore on day 2 and also made more than Rs 220 crore globally. Tiger 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 33.54 % on Tuesday.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, and Kumud Mishra in main roles. Salman and Katrina's lead roles have impressed fans with their on-screen sizzling hot chemistry. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan appeared in cameos in Tiger 3. Tiger 3 is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.