Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 saw a massive downfall on the 4th day of its release and earned only 20.50 crore in India, and overall in India it just made 21.55 crore. And these depressing numbers of Tiger 3 on the fourth day are due to the semi-final match between India and New Zealand on Wednesday. The entire nation was witnessing the match, and hence, due to the holiday week, Tiger 3 couldn't attract the audience to the theatres. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 4

This is the lowest collection among all the days since the release, and the makers are definitely hoping for the film to bounce back. But one cannot imagine Tiger 3 beating Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan.

TIGER 3 - India - NBOC - 1st Week

Sunday [Laxmi Pooja]

Hindi - ₹ 43.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.50 Cr.

Total - ₹ 44.50 Cr.

Monday [Amavasya]

Hindi - ₹ 58.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 59.25 Cr.

Tuesday [New Year]

Hindi - ₹ 43.50 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 44.75 Cr.

Wednesday [Bhau Beej]

Hindi - ₹ 20.50 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.75 Cr.

Total - ₹ 21.25 Cr.

Total

Hindi - ₹ 165.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 4.75 Cr.

Total - ₹ 169.75 Cr.

The fall in Tiger 3 on Day 4 was pronounced due to record breaking viewership of the India vs NZ nail-biting World Cup semi final cricket match.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had made Rs 80 crore in India. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 made the fourth-highest number on its fourth day.

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 4

Not just Jawan, but Gadar 2 is also overpowering Tiger 3 at the box office, as the 4th day collection of the superstar's film Tiger 3 is disappointing. Sunny Deol starrer had made 38 crore on the fourth day.

Will Salman Khan's Tiger 3 bounce back?

Tiger is the first YRF spy universe, and ever since the release of its third franchise Tiger 3, fans have been hailing the film and calling it the career-best film of Salman Khan. It will be interesting to watch if Tiger 3 bounces back on the 5th day. As Salman Khan had said in the film, 'Jab Tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi'.