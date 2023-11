Salman Khan's Tiger 3 opened with a bang on response on Diwali Pooja day, and fans expected the superstar to compete with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan at the box office. But within five days of its release, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 struggles to compete with this year's blockbuster films, Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2. On the 5th day of the release, the Salman Khan starrer has made 18 crore at the Hindi box office, but in other dubbed languages, it is failing to create an impact and has made only 0.50 crore. And in total, Tiger 3 made 18.50 crore at the box office. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan takes a dig at Mannara Chopra after she claims Munawar Faruqui needs clarity on his relationships [Watch]

Sunday [Laxmi Pooja]

Hindi - ₹ 43.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.50 Cr.

Total - ₹ 44.50 Cr.

Monday [Amavasya]

Hindi - ₹ 58.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 59.25 Cr.

Tuesday [New Year]

Hindi - ₹ 43.50 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 44.75 Cr.

Wednesday [Bhau Beej]

Hindi - ₹ 20.50 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.75 Cr.

Total - ₹ 21.25 Cr.

Thursday

Hindi - ₹ 18.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.50 Cr.

Total - ₹ 18.50 Cr.

Total

Hindi - ₹ 183.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 5.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 188.25 Cr.

TIGER 3 - Sun to Thu - Worldwide GBOC

India ₹ 229 Cr GBOC (₹ 188.25 Cr NBOC)

Overseas ₹ 71 Cr GBOC ($ 8.50 M)

Total ₹ 300 Cr GBOC ($36.15 M)

Jawan and Pathaan box office collection

Jawan had made the whopping amount of 32.92 crore at the box office on the 5th of its release and has created history. Shah Rukh Khan is the unbeatable king at the box office so far. While his comeback film Pathaan had earned 60.75 crore, yes, that's the power of King Khan. And now he is all set for Dunki.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 5

Sunny Deol, who witnessed success after 22 years with Gadar 2, said the business was unexpectedly phenomenal. Gadar 2 had made Rs 55 crore and defeated Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan big time.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 witnessed a drop on the 4th day due to India vs. New Zealand. And as the weekend is going to end, the finale World Cup match might affect the box office numbers of Tiger 3 big time owing to the past.