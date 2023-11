Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is doing good. The film is getting amazing response from the audience. The movie has released on November 12 and despite a holiday, the film could not do as good as Pathaan, Jawan or Gadar 2. However, the number has been decent but people were expecting the film to a give tough fight to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan. However, the film has finally crossed the Rs 200 crores mark. The last few days were not that good for the film but now the momentum is back. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif heaps praises on Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs Aus World Cup 2023 Finals [View Pics]

The film has seen a 42% growth on Saturday to collect Rs 18.75 crore nett. Now, the total box office collection is at Rs 220.25 crore nett and the worldwide collections at Rs 357 crore gross in 7 days.

Day to day box office collection of Tiger 3

TIGER 3 - India - NBOC - 1st Week

Sunday [Laxmi Pooja]

Hindi - ₹ 43.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.50 Cr.

Total - ₹ 44.50 Cr.

Monday [Amavasya]

Hindi - ₹ 58.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 59.25 Cr.

Tuesday [New Year]

Hindi - ₹ 43.50 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 44.75 Cr.

Wednesday [Bhau Beej]

Hindi - ₹ 20.50 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.75 Cr.

Total - ₹ 21.25 Cr.

Thursday

Hindi - ₹ 18.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.50 Cr.

Total - ₹ 18.50 Cr.

Friday

Hindi - ₹ 13.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 13.25 Cr.

Saturday

Hindi - ₹ 18.25 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.50 Cr.

Total - ₹ 18.75 Cr.

Total

Hindi - ₹ 214.25 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 6.00 Cr.

Total - ₹ 220.25 Cr.

Worldwide Gross Collection Data:

TIGER 3 - Week 1 - WW GBOC

India ₹ 268 Cr GBOC (₹ 220.25 Cr NBOC)

Overseas ₹ 89 Cr GBOC ($ 10.70 M)

G. Total ₹ 357 Cr GBOC ($ 43.01 M)

All you need to know about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 has been witnessing this slow run because of the world cup matches that are doing on. India has been playing extremely well and has won all the 10 matches. Today, team India is playing the world cup final against Australia in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. The film also has Hrithik Roshan in a cameo role as Kabir from War.