It's indeed shocking, and how! Salman Khan starrer has earned only 10.25 crore on its first weekend, and it's all due to the World Cup. The makers obviously expected the drop, and now they are only hoping that it will make a comeback with a bang as there are no big releases ahead. Tiger 3 is one of the best movies by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. And it has left the audiences might be impressed. It was expected that Tiger 3 would break the records of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster films Jawan and Pathaan, but it's struggling to defeat the blockbusters of King Khan.

Tiger 3 box office collection so far

TIGER 3 - India - NBOC - 1st Week

Sunday [Laxmi Pooja]

Hindi - ₹ 43.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.50 Cr.

Total - ₹ 44.50 Cr.

Monday [Amavasya]

Hindi - ₹ 58.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 59.25 Cr.

Tuesday [New Year]

Hindi - ₹ 43.50 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 44.75 Cr.

Wednesday [Bhau Beej]

Hindi - ₹ 20.50 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.75 Cr.

Total - ₹ 21.25 Cr.

Thursday

Hindi - ₹ 18.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.50 Cr.

Total - ₹ 18.50 Cr.

Friday

Hindi - ₹ 13.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 13.25 Cr.

Saturday

Hindi - ₹ 18.25 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.50 Cr.

Total - ₹ 18.75 Cr.

Sunday

Hindi - ₹ 10.25 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 0.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 10.50 Cr.

Total

Hindi - ₹ 224.50 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 6.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 230.75 Cr.

TIGER 3 - 8 Days - WORLDWIDE GBOC

India ₹ 280 Cr GBOC (₹ 230.75 Cr NBOC)

Overseas ₹ 96 Cr GBOC ($ 11.51 M)

G. Total ₹ 376 Cr GBOC ($ 45.30 M)

Sunday collection is massively dented because of the India vs Australia World Cup final match.