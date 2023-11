Tiger 3 is going to roar at the box office like never before. Salman Khan is all set to create history, as so far more than 3 lakhs of tickets have been sold out. The Salman Khan mania is back. Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the detailed update about the tickets sold so far, and in the national chains, it's more than 1 lakh tickets that have been sold out so far, while 3 lakh tickets have been sold on Book My Show. Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. And after six years, the third installment of the Tiger is coming back. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: This celebrity wants Neil Bhatt to divorce Aishwarya Sharma; netizens agree, call her ‘toxic’

Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting to witness Tiger on the big screen. His chemistry with Katrina Kaif often created fireworks in the theatres, and this time too, it's going to break all the records. The trailer for Tiger 3 is massive, and this only shows that the film is going to be heavy on all the latest releases like Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2. Salman Khan's stardom is unbeatable, and he has been ruling the box office over the years consistently. And it will only be interesting to see how Salman will beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office. Also Read - Tiger 3: Here's why no BIG star dares to clash with Salman Khan at the box office; including Shah Rukh Khan

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1

As per reports, the prediction for Tiger 3 Day 1 is around 55–60 crore. Tiger 3 will be released on November 12, 2023, and there are just 4 days left for fans to go witness the film in theaters. Emraan Hashmi will be going into the YRF spy universe, and his first glimpse as a villain has left the fans transfixed. Also Read - Did Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan greet one another at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? Here's a fact check