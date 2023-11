Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's new movie Tiger 3 has released in the theatres and fans are loving the action drama. The film has opened to positive reviews. Salman Khan in his action-avatar has managed to impress the audience. Plus, the film has a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. That has added to the craze and entertainment value of Tiger 3. Now, all eyes are on the box office numbers. This year, the box office game of Bollywood films has been quite interesting. Given the buzz and craze, it is expected that Tiger 3 will make smashing numbers at the box office. But will it beat the highest-grossing film Jawan? Also Read - Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s cameo leaked from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3 full HD movie leaked online: Salman Khan's new movie available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram

Tiger 3 box office predict day 1

As per a prediction made by Ormax media, that does not seem to be happening. The box office forecast for the first day of Tiger 3 is around Rs 29.5 crores. The numbers are for impressive but are not on par with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The Hindi version of Atlee directorial made Rs 65 crore approximately on its opening day. Jawan managed to beat the collections made by Pathaan to become the highest grossing film of 2023. The total collection of Jawan went past Rs 1000 crores. Another blockbuster film of 2023 is Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The movie that held a lot of nostalgia value made more than Rs 40 crores on its opening day. Tiger 3 seems to be lagging when it comes to box office numbers as per the prediction. However, the actual box office numbers of Tiger 3's opening day will come in tomorrow. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif calms down Salman Khan after he angrily bursts out at Khanzaadi for continuously fighting in their presence

Trending Now

Here's a video of Tiger 3

Tiger 3 has released on the day of Diwali 2023. It could be one of the reasons why the box office prediction is low given that people are busy celebrating the festival. However, keeping Laxmi puja in mind, reportedly, late night shows of Tiger 3 have been organised for the audiences to watch the film.

Tiger 3 review

BollywoodLife gave Tiger 3 a rating of three stars. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif manage to pack a punch in the film and their chemistry is still intact. Emraan Hashmi is a powerful villain in the film.