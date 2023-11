Tiger 3 is the big film of Diwali. As per trade experts, ticket counters all over India are buzzing with activity as people want to watch the Salman Khan movie FDFS. Since it is on Diwali day, there might be a bit of a lull in the evening due to Laxmi Pujan and family celebrations but the rest of the day will be full of activity. Trade experts feel that more shows might be added on the evening of November 13, which is a holiday in most part of India. The last big Diwali for Bollywood was in 2021 when Sooryavanshi released in theatres. But Salman Khan's movie is seeing huge numbers in mammoth bookings. This is what Taran Adarsh shared on his official handle about the demand in the national chains... Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film crosses 261K Book My Show interest; to open day 1 at 100 crore?

#Tiger3 is running riot in advance booking… No #Hindi film has dared to open on #DiwaliDay in *more than a decade*, since film biz takes a dip during certain hours [the evening shows in particular are impacted]… Can #Salmania and #Tiger3 do the unthinkable? pic.twitter.com/1rIVqzlULE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2023

All eyes are on whether Tiger 3 will beat the collections of Pathaan and Jawan on the opening day. Both films of Shah Rukh Khan came out on non-holiday dates. Some trade experts are saying that a first day of Rs 40 crores nett in India is very much on the cards. The movie is surely going to cross Rs 100 crores worldwide given the festive season. The trailer of Tiger 3 has got a lot of hype because of Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Fans are very eager to see the action scenes of the actress, and the towel fight is already viral.