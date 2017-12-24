Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 2: Salman Khan's film dominates the North American market

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has taken the worldwide box office by a storm. After raking Rs 69.40 crore in just two days at the domestic market, the espionage thriller has also dominated the North American market. The film has collected Rs 7.59 crore in two days and is expected to cross the Rs 10 mark by today there. Tiger Zinda Hai has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office in just two days. Also Read - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st December 2016 Full Episode, Written Update: Ishita promises Pihu that she will never leave her

#TigerZindaHai is SUPER-STRONG in North America [USA + Canada]… USA:

Fri $ 443,868

Sat $ 522,292

Total: $ 966,160 CANADA:

Fri $ 95,852

Sat $ 123,900

Total: $ 219,752 NORTH AMERICA total: $ 1,185,912 [₹ 7.59 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2017

Commenting on the spectacular opening of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar says, “It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us. I’m delighted that the film has lived up to the expectations of the fans of India’s biggest action hero Salman Khan and that audiences are enjoying the film across the country and giving us such huge thumbs up.”

Made on the lavish budget of Rs 150 crore (cost of production – Rs 130 crore, print and advertising – Rs 20 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai has got 4600 screens in India and 1100 screens in the international circuits, which makes it Salman Khan’s one of the widest releases ever. Looking at the scenario, we are expecting the film to enter the coveted club of Rs 100 crore in 3 days flat i.e. by today itself. With this kind of response, we are expecting the film to enter the 300 crore club at the box office. Do you think the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Also Read - In Focus: Bigg Boss wishes Salman Khan a Happy Janmashtami