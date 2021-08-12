4 times Bhuj actor Ajay Devgn proved he is the 'King of south remakes' with earth-shattering box office numbers

The intense and versatile actor of Bollywood, is currently gearing up for the release of Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which is scheduled to premiere tomorrow on Disney + Hotstar. Interestingly, this is the second consecutive film of the actor after Tanhaji, which narrates the story of unsung heroes of the country. While the promo of Bhuj has garnered a thunderous response, we as fans of Ajay analysed and realised that just like he is one of the B-Town stars, who often shatter box office records when he works in a south remake and we have made a list of that... Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha to make her Tollywood debut opposite Chiranjeevi; here's the hefty amount she will be paid for the movie?

With Singham, Ajay Devgn became of the favourite onscreen cops among the audience as the film raked in over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The directorial was the remake of Tamil film by Hari Gopalakrishnan, which featured , and in pivotal roles. Also Read - Will Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa be able to break the box office records of these male-dominated blockbuster multi-starrers?

The second installment of the Singham franchise, which raked in over Rs 140 crore at the box office, was inspired from Malayalam venture Ekalavyan, which featured , Siddique, Geetha, Narendra Prasad, Vijayaraghavan, Ganesh Kumar, Janardhanan, Madhu, Maathu, , Kuthiravattam Pappu and Devan in pivotal roles.

The crime drama, which was the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, collected over Rs 100 crore at the global box office. The original film featured and Meena in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn will reprise his role in Drishyam 2, which is again the sequel of the Malayalam venture.

The action-comedy venture, which featured Ajay Devgn, , and in lead roles, was the remake of the Telugu movie , which was directed by SS Rajamouli. Despite clashing with 's , the film performed well at the box office and collected over Rs 105 crore.