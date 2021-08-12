4 times Bhuj actor Ajay Devgn proved he is the 'King of south remakes' with earth-shattering box office numbers

The intense and versatile actor of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which is scheduled to premiere tomorrow on Disney + Hotstar. Interestingly, this is the second consecutive film of the actor after Tanhaji, which narrates the story of unsung heroes of the country. While the promo of Bhuj has garnered a thunderous response, we as fans of Ajay analysed and realised that just like Salman Khan he is one of the B-Town stars, who often shatter box office records when he works in a south remake and we have made a list of that... Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha to make her Tollywood debut opposite Chiranjeevi; here's the hefty amount she will be paid for the movie?
Singham Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar opens up about the release of the action extravaganza and if it'll go straight to OTT
With Singham, Ajay Devgn became of the favourite onscreen cops among the audience as the film raked in over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial was the remake of Tamil film Singam by Hari Gopalakrishnan, which featured Suriya, Anushka Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Also Read - Will Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa be able to break the box office records of these male-dominated blockbuster multi-starrers?
Singham Returns
The second installment of the Singham franchise, which raked in over Rs 140 crore at the box office, was inspired from Malayalam venture Ekalavyan, which featured Suresh Gopi, Siddique, Geetha, Narendra Prasad, Vijayaraghavan, Ganesh Kumar, Janardhanan, Madhu, Maathu, Jagathy Sreekumar, Kuthiravattam Pappu and Devan in pivotal roles.
Drishyam
The crime drama, which was the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, collected over Rs 100 crore at the global box office. The original film featured Mohanlal and Meena in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn will reprise his role in Drishyam 2, which is again the sequel of the Malayalam venture.
Son Of Sardaar
The action-comedy venture, which featured Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, was the remake of the Telugu movie Maryada Ramanna, which was directed by SS Rajamouli. Despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the film performed well at the box office and collected over Rs 105 crore.
