It's been a pretty see-saw year for Tollywood at the box office, with the film industry facing more ups than downs. First and foremost, it took some time for the audience to venture back into theatres over the first quarter of 2022, and when they did, the next two quarters saw a lukewarm response. However, there have been nine clean hits, including five blockbusters, clearly highlighting that moviegoers were willing to returns to cinema halls, it's just that fewer Telugu films excited them than than in recent years gone by. So, let's check out which Telugu movies like RRR, Sita Ramam and others clicked big time, and which all pegged the Telugu film industry back.

Telugu hit films 2022 – January to September

Bangarraju - ₹59 crore gross - Hit

DJ Tillu - ₹28 crore gross - Blockbuster

RRR - ₹1150 crore gross - All-Time Blockbuster

F3 - ₹72 crore gros - Hit

Major - ₹49 crore gross - Superhit

Bimbisara - ₹64 crore gross - Blockbuster

Sita Ramam - ₹76 crore gross - Blockbuster

Karthikeya 2 - ₹102 crore gross - Blockbuster

Oke Oka Jeevitham - ₹20 crore gross - Hit

Tollywood box office report card 2022 – January to September

The film that worked from Tollywood include Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, RRR, F3, Major, Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, Karthikeya 2 and Oke Oka Jeevitham, of which RRR, DJ Tillu, Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Karthikeya 2 ended up being blockbusters, with the first and last also being pan-India commercial successes, thus capping off a decent financial year for Tollywood, riding on these nine movies alone. On the other hand, the slightly underwhelming performance of big-ticket ventures like Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bheemla Nayak and Khiladi dented the industry a bit.

There were also seven out-an-out disasters among the flops, which further dented the industry. However, not all of the other movies that didn't attain a hit tag were flops, with quite a a few average grossers making the cut, thus evening the odds somewhat. Nevertheless, Telugu cinema has seen far better years in the recent past, and here's hoping the final quarter of 2022 gives a boost to the industry.