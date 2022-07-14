Top Gun Maverick had collected $124 million for its 3-day weekend in the US, way more than Tom Cruise's erstwhile biggest opening weekend record – 2005's War of the Worlds, which had made $64.80 million in the same time frame – and that number shoot up to $151 for the extended 4-day Memorial weekend, which was again a new milestone, beating the current record holder, Pirates of the Caribbean At World’s End. Later, Top Gun Maverick also became the highest grossing movie of 2022 and the only one to cross a $1 billion, and now, it has added another feather to its cap by breaking Titanic's 25-year-old box office record. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj, Badi Anu and Choti Anu turn into Minions as they twin in Yellow; Rupali Ganguly introduces new member of Kapadia clan

Top Gun Maverick breaks Titanic to become Paramount's no 1 film

For the past 25 years, Titanic has braved every iceberg to stand tall as Paramount's numero uno film at the domestic box office (US only), dating back to the time when the major Hollywood studio rolled out their very first venture 110 years ago. Well, Titanic's record of $600.7 million in the US has at last been felled by starrer Top Gun Maverick, a sequel to his cult blockbuster that arrived no less than 36 years after the original to extreme skepticism, but has since silenced all naysayers with exceptional numbers. 2 has minted $601.9 million so far in the US.

Paramount Studios over the moon with Top Gun 2's success

Marking the milestone in an official press release, Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures said, "Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn't have been possible." We wonder what box office record Top Gun - Maverick is going to topple next.