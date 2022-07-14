Top Gun Maverick breaks Titanic's 25-year-old box office record – Tom Cruise starrer's second major milestone after becoming 2022's no 1 movie

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick is not the only the highest grossing movie of 2022, but also the only one this year to cross $1 billion, and the records keep tumbling as it has now surpassed a milestone that Titanic has held for a quarter of a century