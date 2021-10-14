As the theatres are set to reopen from October 22nd in the Maharashtra state, 's will be the first big Bollywood release, which is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend. While we are expecting this film to bring back the audience in the cinema halls and register great numbers at the ticket windows, the current of pandemic might affect the cop-actioner. To get the idea of the box office prediction of this biggie, we had a conversation with trade expert, Akshaye Rathi and he said, "I have a feeling Sooryavanshi can really surprise and deliver a kind of numbers that nobody is imagining or anticipating right now." Also Read - Alia Bhatt will win a National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi; predicts beau Ranbir Kapoor

When asked whether the 50 per cent occupancy in Maharashtra will affect the box office numbers, he responded, "My guess is that it's only a matter of time before the capacity is restored to 70 or 75 per cent and then 100 per cent. So, I think in the next few months that should be back in place like it is for airlines and other businesses like restaurants and lot more. Besides that I think at least till then the number of movies that are releasing, of course, they are big-ticket movies but the count of movies is still limited. And therefore for the big-ticket movies we should be able to makeup for that 50 per cent permissible capacity by increasing the numbers and shows given to them."

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the film also features Jaaved Jaaferi, , Kumud Mishra, , and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from as Bajirao Singham and as Sangram Bhalerao aka . The film was supposed to release on March 24, 2020 but has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It's been bankrolled under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. So, are you excited to watch this action-thriller during the festive weekend of Diwali? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.