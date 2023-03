Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released yesterday. The makers tried to cash in the festival of Holi. and starrer made it to the theatres during Holi festival and guess the magic worked. The film received a thumbs up from critics as well as the audience. On social media, fans simply could not stop lauding the film and the stars. After a long time, a romantic comedy made it to the theatres and fans seem to have thoroughly enjoyed the film. It's effect can be seen on the box office numbers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Public Review: Fans react to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's latest release— Hit or Flop? [Watch Video]

As reported by Ormax Media, it is expected that 's movie will collect approximately Rs 10.4 crore on its opening day. These are simply the estimates give the buzz and actual numbers are yet to come in. However, if Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar manages to make the mentioned figure, it will receive a much better opening than and 's film Shehzada. Given the positive word of mouth, it is quite possible that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will get an above average opening day.

Well, of course the numbers are much lower that starrer Pathaan. It remains to be not only the highest grossing film of this year but in the history of Indian cinema, it is at the top. The benchmark has been set very high by Pathaan and it may not be broken by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. But Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor can expect a hit. The stars promoted the film extensively and now everything is in the hands of the audience. Let's wait and watch, what happens at box office game.