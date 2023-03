Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar has shown an improvement on day 3. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has been winning hearts, and how the film is being hailed as a superhit on the day one of its release and is called the perfect modern-age live story by Luv Ranjan. And on day 3, the film has shown a slight jump on the national chain. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures of the rom-com on day 3. Taran wrote, " #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is up at national chains, but down in mass circuits on Day 3… #Mumbai - #Maharashtra as well as mass pockets need to come on board on Sat - Sun for a strong weekend total… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr. Total: ₹ 36.59 cr. #India biz. #TJMM". Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor's UNSEEN pic from the sets drops on social media; his chiseled body will make your jaws drop [View Pic Inside]

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is up at national chains, but down in mass circuits on Day 3… #Mumbai - #Maharashtra as well as mass pockets need to come on board on Sat - Sun for a strong weekend total… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr. Total: ₹ 36.59 cr. #India biz. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/9mLMEeQyoL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2023

Ranbir and Shraddha’s film has managed to beat ’s Shehzada, as the total collection of the film on day 3 was below expectations and it only minted 20 crore, while TJMM has minted 36.59 crore and is inching towards 50 crore in this weekend. While 's release of "Selfie" has drained out ever since the release of "TJMM" and even "Shehzada," for that matter. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Here’s why you will NOT see Luv Ranjan making another film soon after Ranbir Kapoor starrer [Exclusive]

#Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dNwZQP640S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2023

Talking about Ranbir and Shraddha, both the actors are receiving accolades for their best performances; Shraddha has given her career's best performance, while Ranbir is hailed as the perfect romantic lover boy, and their crackling chemistry is the cherry on top.