Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar release last week. It is turning out to be successful as it is inching towards the Rs 100 crore club. However, the pace slowed down on the first Monday. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer received a good opening as it hit the screens during the Holi festival. It hit the screens on Wednesday After a marginal drop on Thursday and Friday, the numbers picked up over the weekend. However, on first Monday, the box office numbers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar saw a major drop.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office report is here

As reported by Taran Adarsh, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar made Rs 6.05 crore at the box office. On Sunday, the film had made more than double the money. It collected Rs 17.08 crore. Now, the total of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stands at Rs 76.29 crore so far as per the tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar collects a decent number on Mon [Day 6]… National chains continue to lead, mass pockets remain ordinary/below par… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr, Sun 17.08 cr, Mon 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 76.29 cr. #India biz. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/cC42wu6otg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by . and did extensive promotions of the film. It also received a good response from the critics and the positive word of mouth helped the film to do well at the box office. However, the collections are nowhere close to 's Pathaan that entered the Rs 1000 crore club with its worldwide collection. But the film is doing much better than and 's Shehzada that released in the month of February this year.

Now, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway starring will make it to the theatres this Friday and it remains to be seen if the buzz for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar takes a hit or not.