Holi was all about romance and comedy thanks to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film directed by Luv Ranjan made it to the theatres yesterday and it made received a great response from the audience. The extensive promotions done by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor managed to create a great buzz around the film. The trailer of the film left fans entertained and the peppy songs got everyone grooving. Well, all of the efforts seem to have paid off. On its opening day, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar managed to do good business at the box office.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar manages to have a good opening day at box office

As reported by Box Office India, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar managed to do Rs 14 crore on its opening day. 's film was estimated that the film will do approximately 10.6 crore at the box office but the movie has surpassed expectations. The film released on Holi and the festival seems to have worked really well for the film. The report suggests that had there been no Holi, the numbers could have been even more. But nonetheless, the festival release worked. However, the opening day collection of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar could not manage to beat the numbers of 's 2. The film had crossed Rs 15 crore mark at the box office on day 1.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review

Now, it remains to be seen if Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar continues to garner footfalls in the theatres or not. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry is said to be crackling in the film. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars stand up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, , and many others. BollywoodLife, gave the film three and half stars.