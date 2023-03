Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the Holi release of 2023. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's movie is a romantic comedy with elements of a family drama. Ranbir Kapoor is back after Brahmastra which was the biggest hit for Bollywood in 2022. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen on screens after almost three years. She has one of the most loyal fan bases in Bollywood. The songs are a hit. Also, the chemistry looks electrifying. It seems the advance of the movie is better than Shehzada and Cirkus. While Shehzada lost momentum being a remake, Cirkus failed to excite from the trailer itself. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review: Shraddha Kapoor dazzles all in Luv Ranjan film; critic predicts her career will skyrocket like Kareena Kapoor Khan's after Jab We Met

The advance booking of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has crossed Rs one crores. This is a good number. It should be noted that YRF opened the advance bookings just two days in advance. Makers have done their best to keep the curiosity level high. The advance bookings are better than Shehzada, Cirkus and Thank God. Experts feel Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will take an opening of Rs 14 crores which is not bad. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor feels nervous, 'I hope fans like my chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor' [Watch Video]

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar has sold 52k tickets in All india ❤️

And cross 1.8cr in advance booking! And 1 day is left....... ❤️

Excitement is so high, i feel the final advance booking in all over india is 3.5cr-4cr it's a very good!!!

And the opening is 13cr-15cr ?#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/xGQQ8YusiK — Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Fan Pakistan ?? (@Janiking787) March 7, 2023

It has crossed Rs one crore already in advance bookings. This is good news for the industry. Both the actors have said in interviews that they want audiences to watch movies in theatres. They said they hope that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar follows the precedent set by Pathaan. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor on the feeling of being a father to Raha, 'I am scared to even talk about it, because... '