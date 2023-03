Released this week to give competition to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are two very different and unique films, Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato. However, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar continues to dominate the box office. The film is in its second week now, and the second Saturday collection numbers are out. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film has minted more money than the Rani starrer. It seems fans are truly enjoying the comeback of rom-com. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor has become conscious of his choice of films after Raha Kapoor's birth? This is what he has to say [Exclusive]

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 10 box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has been making it to the Entertainment News section quite a lot. Fans have loved Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and it can be seen in the business that the film is making. On Day 10, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar still holds firm over the new releases. On the second Saturday, the Luv Ranjan film has seen a hike. As per Pinkvilla, the movie has added Rs 5.70 crore nett which now does the total business of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Rs 90 crores. It seems, give a couple more days and TJMM can enter the Rs 100 crore club as well.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Day 2 Box Office

Rani Mukerji is winning hearts and a lot of critical acclaim for her portrayal of Debika in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The family drama film is inspired by real events. On Day 1, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway minted Rs 1.15-1.20 crore nett. However, on Day 2, the film saw a boost of about 90 percent. On Saturday, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway did a business of Rs 2.20 crore nett approx. Well, that's certainly a good jump. Talking about Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, as per the portal, the film is doing well internationally. The movie earns approx $30,000 gross.