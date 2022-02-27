, Karthikeya Gummakonda and starrer Valimai is thundering at the box office. The H Vinoth directorial had been one of the most anticipated films of the last couple of years. After multiple delays due to various reasons, Ajith Kumar's film was released on 24th February 2022. And it has been doing well at the box office. And now, within three days of its release, Valimai has stormed past Rs 100 crore in the worldwide box office collections. Yes, you read that right. Valimai has minted Rs 100 at the worldwide box office in just three days. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Ajith's Valimai rule box office; Ravi Teja’s Rama Rao On Duty teaser to release on THIS date and more

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actor below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Khushi Kapoor all set for her acting debut; Boney Kapoor SHARES major details about the film

Ajith Kumar's film Valimai, minting Rs 100 crore in just three days is the fastest and the first one for the actor, as per a tweet by Kaushik LM. He also said that about 60% of the earnings have been from Tamil Nadu where Ajith Kumar has a massive fan base. The weekend is not yet over and we can expect an increase in number, seeing the trend and the increasing footfalls at the theatres. Also Read - Valimai box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar starrer continues to do well at the ticket window

#Valimai storms past the 100 CR WW gross mark after just 3 days of its run. Fastest till date, for an #AjithKumar starrer ?? 60% of the total WW gross numbers have come from TN - #AK's biggest strongzone. He's playing his game this weekend! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, reports state that Valimai will be trimmed by a couple of minutes. A report in Pinkvilla stated that there have been complaints about the movie being prolonged in the second half. The feedback reached the producers and the team of Valimai and they seemed to have decided to trim the movie by a couple of minutes. A source informed the portal saying that since the feedback was constructive, the team themselves decided to get the movie cut short. The Tamil version was trimmed by 12-minutes whereas the Hindi version was trimmed by 15-minutes.

Talking about the Valimai cast, apart from Ajith, Huma and Karthikeya, the film also stars Gurbani Judge, Sumithra, Raj Ayyapa, Dhruvan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Pearle Manney, Achyuth Kumar to name a few. Valimai has been bankrolled under the banners of Zee Studios, Bayview Projects LLP.