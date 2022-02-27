Valimai Box Office: Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi's action-thriller storms past Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 3 days

Valimai box office collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai has whooshed past Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda to name a few.