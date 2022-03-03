and starrer Valimai was released on 24th February 2022. The Tamil film took the box office by storm on day 1 and collected Rs. 53.36 crore (gross) worldwide. There was a drop on the second day, however, the film maintained well over the weekend. While the weekdays have been on the lower side, still the movie has managed to collect a whopping amount in seven days. This clearly proves that even though the pandemic is still there, moviegoers are ready to watch the films in theatres. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam trailer rules internet, Valimai star Ajith Kumar denies entering politics and more

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Film OTT (South) below:



According to analyst Ramesh Bala’s recent tweet, Valimai has collected Rs. 100 crore (gross) in Tamil Nadu, the all over India collection is Rs. 122 crore (gross), and the worldwide collection is Rs. 165 crore. Also Read - Valimai box office collection day 6: Ajith's movie marching towards the 200 crore; here is look at worldwide figures

#Valimai 1st Week Box Office Gross: TN - ₹ 100 Crs India - ₹ 122 Crs WW - ₹ 165 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 3, 2022

Ajith’s last release Nerkonda Paarvai had collected Rs. 182 crore (gross) worldwide. If Valimai stays stable in its second week, then it can easily cross the collection of Nerkonda Paarvai. But, it will be interesting to see whether the movie will be able to beat the actor’s 2019 release Viswasam which had collected Rs. 198 crore (gross) worldwide. Also Read - Valimai box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer passes the Monday test

Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, both were produced by and directed by H Vinoth. Kapoor and Kumar will be teaming up for the third time, and the movie will hit the big screens on Diwali this year. Everyone is excited to know about #AK61.

Meanwhile, apart from Ajith Kumar, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda. Both the actors are being praised for their performance in the action-thriller. While Valimai marked Kartikeya’s Tamil debut, it is Huma’s second Kollywood film. She had earlier featured in starrer Kaala.