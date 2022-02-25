Valimai starring and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie released in theatres yesterday, and as expected it has taken a bumper opening at the box office and has broken records. The fans of Ajith have been eagerly waiting for the movie. The actor’s last release was Nerkonda Paarvai which was released in August 2019. So, as his fans are getting to watch him on the big screens after a gap of two and half years, Valimai was expected to do well at the box office. Also Read - Valimai star Ajith x Bollywood: Rohit Shetty, Siddharth Anand, Ali Abbas Zafar - Which Bollywood director do you want him to collaborate with? Vote Now

The film on its day 1 has collected Rs. 36.15 crore (gross) in Tamil Nadu which is a record breaking collection. Valimai has surpassed the collection of Annaatthe in the state. The starrer had made Rs. 34 crores (gross) on day 1. In Chennai, the movie has collected Rs. 1.84 crore (gross) which is a record for an Ajith Kumar film. The worldwide box office collection of the film is Rs. 62.36 crore (gross). Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana Ranaut, Tehseen Poonawalla opens up on doing Lock Upp and more

While Valimai has received mixed reviews, audience is loving the film and their response in the theatre is excellent. Yesterday, Huma Qureshi watched first day first show of the film in Chennai, and the actress had posted a video on Instagram in which fans were super excited to watch the film. Also Read - Before Valimai, check out Ajith movies like Veeram, Mankatha, Yennai Arindhaal and more on ZEE5, Hotstar, Voot and other OTT platforms

She had captioned the video as, “FIrst Day First Show #Valimai Show is about to start … madness .. love .. gratitude Magic of single screen theatre.” She also posted a video in which fans were going crazy outside the theatre just to get a glimpse of her. Check out the videos below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)