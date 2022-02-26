Valimai box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar starrer continues to do well at the ticket window

Valimai starring and took to a bumper opening at the box office. The film was expected to take a flying start and that’s what exactly happened. On Thursday (Day 1), the movie collected Rs. 36.68 crore (gross) in India at the box office which is the highest opening for a non-holiday release. On day 2, there was a drop in the collection, but that usually happens; plus Valimai was a Thursday release, so a drop on Friday was expected. However still, the film has collected a good amount at the box office. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Ajith's Valimai takes bumper opening, Vijay Deverakonda shuts marriage rumours, Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump and more

On its day 2, Valimai has collected Rs. 22.46 crore (gross) in India, taking the two-day total to Rs. 59.14 crore. In Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs. 18.72 crore (gross). The worldwide collection of the film in two days is Rs. 87.94 crore. It will the 100 crore club in three days. Also Read - Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and more actresses who played strong roles in Bollywood but got overshadowed by big heroes down South

It is expected that Valimai will show growth at the box office today and tomorrow. The first weekend (four days) numbers will decide the status of the movie at the box office. Ajith Kumar’s last release Nerkonda Paarvai, which was a remake of the Hindi film PINK, had collected Rs. 182 crore at the box office. It was a blockbuster and it will be interesting to see whether Valimai will be able to beat Nerkonda Paarvai’s collection or not. Both the movies have been produced by , and the actor-producer duo will be reportedly teaming up once again after Valimai. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ajith's Valimai off to a flying start at the box office; Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Will Smith's quotes on failure, divorce and more

The H Vinoth's directorial has received a mixed response from critics as well as the audiences. But, the opening day numbers surely proved the stardom of Ajith Kumar.